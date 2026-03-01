Jefferson Diaz News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Diaz generated six clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.
Diaz made his first start of the season Saturday and he marked the occasion with a clean sheet. He contributed six clearances, one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday at Nashville.
