Jefferson Diaz News: Set for suspension
Diaz will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the MLS.
Diaz picked up his fifth yellow card in the MLS and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against New England. The defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Minnesota this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Nicolas Romero expected to start in his place for that game.
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