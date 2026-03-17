Jefferson Diaz News: Three shots Sunday

Diaz registered three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Diaz set season highs in shots (three) and shots on target (two) Sunday, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the awful defensive performance by the team. Diaz and the defenders conceded a season-high six goals Sunday, a very concerning performance albeit against a red-hot Vancouver side. Diaz finished the match with three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.