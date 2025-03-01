Jefferson Intriago News: Tallies two tackles in draw

Intriago recorded two tackles (one won) and one clearance in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Intriago played a defensive midfield role but also produced by suffering four fouls and winning 75 percent of his duels in Friday's game. It was his sixth consecutive start, and he played the full 90 minutes for the fourth time in that period. He should remain a regular contributor of all-around stats in upcoming matchups, yet he's unlikely to score or produce close to the opposition goal given his current position.