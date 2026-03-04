Jefferson Lerma headshot

Jefferson Lerma Injury: Back available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 5:57am

Lerma (undisclosed) is back available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham but is not ready to start and could be limited to around 15 minutes, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Jefferson is back in the squad but not ready to start. He trained with us and is ok. It's quite early, but if we need him for 15-20 minutes at the end we have him. He's available for 15-20 minutes. That means it is either Riad or Clyne will play in defense. They are the options we have and one of them will start."

Lerma is back available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham after missing the last four matches across all competitions due to injury, though he is not ready to start and could be limited to around 15 minutes. The versatile midfielder had been a starter prior to the setback and is likely to gradually reclaim his spot in the back line as he regains full match fitness. Chadi Riad or Nathaniel Clyne are the main candidates to start in the back line.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jefferson Lerma
