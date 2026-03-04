Jefferson Lerma Injury: Back available Thursday

Lerma (undisclosed) is back available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham but is not ready to start and could be limited to around 15 minutes, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Jefferson is back in the squad but not ready to start. He trained with us and is ok. It's quite early, but if we need him for 15-20 minutes at the end we have him. He's available for 15-20 minutes. That means it is either Riad or Clyne will play in defense. They are the options we have and one of them will start."

