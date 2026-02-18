Jefferson Lerma headshot

Jefferson Lerma Injury: Expected to miss three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 12:27pm

Lerma has picked up an injury that will sideline him for upcoming contests, with manager Oliver Glasner saying "Jeff Lerma had to go off against Burnley . We're expecting to miss him for about three weeks."

Lerma left the last Premier League matchup after recording an assist and an own goal, but he ended up dealing with a considerable issue. The defensive midfielder, who has recently been deployed at center-back, was a regular member of the lineup in recent games. Chadi Riad could be selected as his replacement along with Jaydee Canvot.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
