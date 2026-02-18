Jefferson Lerma Injury: Expected to miss three weeks

Lerma has picked up an injury that will sideline him for upcoming contests, with manager Oliver Glasner saying "Jeff Lerma had to go off against Burnley . We're expecting to miss him for about three weeks."

Lerma left the last Premier League matchup after recording an assist and an own goal, but he ended up dealing with a considerable issue. The defensive midfielder, who has recently been deployed at center-back, was a regular member of the lineup in recent games. Chadi Riad could be selected as his replacement along with Jaydee Canvot.