Jefferson Lerma headshot

Jefferson Lerma News: Assist and own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Lerma assisted once to go with an own goal, one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Lerma endured a rollercoaster outing in Wednesday's match against Burnley, first delivering a superb cross to assist Jorgen Strand Larsen before scoring an own goal just before halftime. The Colombian, who has recently secured a starting role, has tallied 18 tackles, 16 interceptions and 46 clearances across 23 appearances this season.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jefferson Lerma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jefferson Lerma See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago