Jefferson Lerma News: Assist and own goal

Lerma endured a rollercoaster outing in Wednesday's match against Burnley, first delivering a superb cross to assist Jorgen Strand Larsen before scoring an own goal just before halftime. The Colombian, who has recently secured a starting role, has tallied 18 tackles, 16 interceptions and 46 clearances across 23 appearances this season.