Jefferson Lerma News: Assist and own goal
Lerma assisted once to go with an own goal, one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.
Lerma endured a rollercoaster outing in Wednesday's match against Burnley, first delivering a superb cross to assist Jorgen Strand Larsen before scoring an own goal just before halftime. The Colombian, who has recently secured a starting role, has tallied 18 tackles, 16 interceptions and 46 clearances across 23 appearances this season.
