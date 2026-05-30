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Jefferson Lerma News: Defensive rock in engine room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Lerma has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be the defensive anchor at the base of Colombia's midfield throughout the competition.

Lerma made 31 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season, contributing two assists across 1,725 minutes while providing the tireless defensive work and physical presence that makes him such a valuable presence in the middle of the park. Lerma's combination of strength, reading of the game and ability to break up opposition play makes him the ideal defensive foundation that allows the more creative players around him to express themselves, and his UEFA Conference League winner's medal with Palace underlines his quality in big moments. Lerma heads into the World Cup as an indispensable figure in Colombia's midfield structure and one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
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