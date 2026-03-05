Jefferson Lerma headshot

Jefferson Lerma News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lerma (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Tottenham.

Lerma was expected to return for Thursday's match against Spurs, and that has come to fruition, with the midfielder landing on the bench. He was previously serving as a center-back before the injury, earning five straight starts between that spot and the midfield. The question moving forward is whether his versatility will provide him more time moving forward, although the defense does appear to be at full health again.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
