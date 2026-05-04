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Jefferson Lerma News: Own goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Lerma registered an own goal, two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 3-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Lerma would have a rough start to Sunday's match, as the midfielder would score an own goal in the 10th minute for the opening goal in their eventual loss. He would do little to recover as his club gave up two more goals, recording two interceptions and two clearances in the defense while notching one chance created in the attack.

Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
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