Jefferson Lerma News: Own goal Sunday
Lerma registered an own goal, two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 3-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth.
Lerma would have a rough start to Sunday's match, as the midfielder would score an own goal in the 10th minute for the opening goal in their eventual loss. He would do little to recover as his club gave up two more goals, recording two interceptions and two clearances in the defense while notching one chance created in the attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jefferson Lerma See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3413 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3413 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jefferson Lerma See More