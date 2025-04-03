Jefferson Lerma News: Records assist

Fantasy Soccer
Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Lerma assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

Lerma will finish Crystal Palace's ongoing season with an assist to his name, making it back-to-back years he has directly contributed to a goal without scoring one. Since Jan. 26, the midfielder has logged 18 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles won in seven appearances.

