Jefferson Lerma News: Records assist
Lerma assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.
Lerma will finish Crystal Palace's ongoing season with an assist to his name, making it back-to-back years he has directly contributed to a goal without scoring one. Since Jan. 26, the midfielder has logged 18 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles won in seven appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now