Lerma made his way back into the starting XI Sunday although he did so as a center back in Palace's back three. He was surprisingly invovled in the attack despite his position, finishing the match with three crosses (all inaccurate) and two chances created. He was solid on the defensive end too, winning four duels, making two clearances and intercepting two passes in his full 90 minutes of action. With Chris Richards (ankle) questionable for Thursday's match at Fulham, Lerma could be in line to make another start on the back line.