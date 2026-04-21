Jefferson Lerma News: Three shots Monday

Lerma registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.

Lerma tied a season high with three shots in Monday's draw, and he put one on target, the lone on-target shot by Crystal Palace in the match. He also recorded one accurate cross and one chance created on the attack. He kept his sixth clean sheet of the season as well, contributing one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.