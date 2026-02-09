De Lange conceded five times as Marseille unraveled in Paris, with Ousmane Dembele's first-half brace setting the tone early. He still had a few standout moments, parrying Desire Doue's attempt before the break and turning away Joao Neves shortly after halftime. Once PSG cranked up the tempo after the hour, Marseille offered little resistance and the scoreline quickly got away from him. De Lange got the start in that match following Geronimo Rulli's recent struggles, though the starting job for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg remains up in the air.