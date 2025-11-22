De Lange conceded only once in Marseille's dominant 5-1 win and produced six decisive saves in what was his best performance with the Phoceans. He steamed off his line to claim a cross in the 59th minute, made one clearance and initiated several attacks with accurate distribution after Marseille went ahead. His composure allowed the outfield players to press freely and capitalise on Nice's nerves. De Lange is now set to start every game after the international break and will likely hold a role in National Cup matches for OM later in the season.