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Jeffrey De Lange News: Two brilliant saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

De Lange made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Nantes.

De Lange stepped in for Geronimo Rulli (back) and kept Marseille afloat before the break with a pair of high-level saves, first getting a strong hand to Remy Cabella's effort in the 33rd minute before coming up big again to stone Mohamed Kaba on a dangerous counter in the 36th minute. He then got hung out to dry during an eight-minute collapse after halftime, conceding three times with no real chance on Ignatius Ganago's 50th minute cross-shot, Cabella's 54th minute finish and Matthis Abline's 58th minute solo run, as each chance stemmed from defensive breakdowns in front of him. His first-half showing stood as Marseille's only real positive, and he should be in line to start again Sunday against Le Havre if Rulli isn't able to return.

Jeffrey De Lange
Marseille
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