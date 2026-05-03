Jeffrey De Lange News: Two brilliant saves in defeat

De Lange made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Nantes.

De Lange stepped in for Geronimo Rulli (back) and kept Marseille afloat before the break with a pair of high-level saves, first getting a strong hand to Remy Cabella's effort in the 33rd minute before coming up big again to stone Mohamed Kaba on a dangerous counter in the 36th minute. He then got hung out to dry during an eight-minute collapse after halftime, conceding three times with no real chance on Ignatius Ganago's 50th minute cross-shot, Cabella's 54th minute finish and Matthis Abline's 58th minute solo run, as each chance stemmed from defensive breakdowns in front of him. His first-half showing stood as Marseille's only real positive, and he should be in line to start again Sunday against Le Havre if Rulli isn't able to return.