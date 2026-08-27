Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Availability for opener uncertain

Gouweleeuw's status for Sunday's Bundesliga opener against Schalke remains unclear despite recovering from recent health issues, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.

Gouweleeuw was sidelined by a bout of flu after an earlier toe problem had already forced him to pause, leaving him with a training deficit heading into the new season. Both issues are now resolved enough that coach Manuel Baum can hope for his availability, though his participation in the opener is still not guaranteed given the lost training time.