Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Could be back Sunday

Gouweleeuw (knee) is expected to train this week and be back available for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, according to Marco Scheinhof from Augsburger Allgemeine.

Gouweleeuw has been sidelined since late September with an MCL injury and saw an early November comeback attempt fall through, but he is now trending in the right direction and is expected to return to full team training this week with a chance to start in Saturday's matchup against Stuttgart. His potential return would be a major lift for Augsburg, as he is a locked-in starter in the back line when fully fit and brings stability to the defense. Until he is back at full speed, Keven Schlotterbeck, Noahkai Banks or Cedric Zesiger should continue seeing increased minutes at the back.