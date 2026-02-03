Gouweleeuw has extended his contract with Augsburg by one year, keeping him at the club until June 2027. The 34-year-old Dutch defender is currently working his way back from a medial ligament injury. Since joining Augsburg from AZ Alkmaar in January 2016, he has made 278 appearances across all competitions, including 263 Bundesliga matches and 15 DFB-Pokal games, scoring seven goals. He now sits just 12 Bundesliga appearances away from becoming the club's all-time record holder in the competition.