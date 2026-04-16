Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Late call Saturday

Gouweleeuw is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bayer Leverkusen after picking up a knock in training, according to coach manuel Baum. "Gouweleeuw took a knock to the knee in training and was unable to train today. We will see if he is fit again by Saturday."

Gouweleeuw is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bayer Leverkusen after picking up a knock in training. The defender had just returned last weekend from a multi month absence and is now uncertain again, with his status to be determined in the next training session. If he is unable to feature, Cedric Zesiger is expected to start in his place in the back line.