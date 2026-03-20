Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Option against Stuttgart

Gouweleeuw (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Matsima and Keitel will continue to be sidelined, but the rest of the squad will be fully available to us."

Gouweleeuw has shaken off his knee injury and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Stuttgart, giving Augsburg a timely boost at the back. The center-back has been back in full training for several weeks and is now set to return after being sidelined since late September. That said, he'll likely need a few matches to get back up to speed before regaining the undisputed starting role he previously owned in Augsburg's back line.