Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Still doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gouweleeuw (knee) has returned to training but is not yet physically ready for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Jeff Gouweleeuw is back in training, but it is still too early for him to feature."

Gouweleeuw has returned to training but is still not fully fit for Saturday's clash against Dortmund and is expected to return soon. The defender has played only 28 minutes since late September and will likely be eased back into competition cautiously as he works to regain match rhythm.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
FC Augsburg
