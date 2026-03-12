Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Trains, remains out

Gouweleeuw (knee) has returned to team training but is not yet physically ready for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Jeff Gouweleeuw is back in training, but it is still too early for him to feature."

