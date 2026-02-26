Jeffrey Gouweleeuw Injury: Won't return before April

Gouweleeuw (knee) won't be an option before the month of April, according to Kicker.

Gouweleeuw remains deep in the rehab process from the knee injury that wiped out almost his entire season, and the club is taking a careful, no-rush approach with his recovery. The center-back is projected to miss at least the next four matches and is not expected back before April at the earliest. His continued absence clears the runway for others to log heavier minutes, with Noahkai Banks and Keven Schlotterbeck in line to shoulder bigger roles in the back three.