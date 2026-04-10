Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Assists after lengthy absence

Gouweleeuw had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal), blocking a shot and making four clearances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

Gouweleeuw set up Michael Gregoritsch in the 14th minute assisting the second goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement this seaosn for Gouweleeuw as he made his first appearance since November after missing time with a knee injury.