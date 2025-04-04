Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Assists lone Augsburg goal

Gouweleeuw had an assist while creating two chances, making two tackles and five clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.

Gouweleeuw set up Dimitris Giannoulis in the 30th minute assisting Augsburg's lone goal while tying for the team-high with two tackles. The assist was the first since February for Gouweleeuw who has combined for three chances created and 24 clearances over his lats three starts.