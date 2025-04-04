Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Assists lone Augsburg goal
Gouweleeuw had an assist while creating two chances, making two tackles and five clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.
Gouweleeuw set up Dimitris Giannoulis in the 30th minute assisting Augsburg's lone goal while tying for the team-high with two tackles. The assist was the first since February for Gouweleeuw who has combined for three chances created and 24 clearances over his lats three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now