Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Goal and clean sheet Saturday

Gouweleeuw scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.

Gouweleeuw scored the only goal of Saturday's match, a header in the 23rd minute assisted by Marius Wolf. It marked his first goal of the season to go along with his three assists. He also played excellent on the defensive end as he made six clearances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass and blocked one shot in his fifth consecutive clean sheet.