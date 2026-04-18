Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: In starting squad

Gouweleeuw (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Gouweleeuw passed his late fitness test after coach Manuel Baum confirmed he would assess his status ahead of the weekend, earning a starting role despite the knock to the knee he picked up in training. The defender had only just returned from a multi-month absence last weekend, making his ability to come through the fitness assessment a significant relief for the club.