Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: On bench for final friendly

Gouweleeuw (toe) makes the bench for Saturday's final friendly against Leeds United, according to the club.

Gouweleeuw had missed training earlier in the week with a toe bruise, an issue that surfaced after he featured in the first half of an earlier friendly against Bournemouth. His inclusion in the matchday squad now confirms he has recovered enough to be considered, positioning him to continue building toward the new season as Augsburg's preseason wraps up.