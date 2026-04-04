Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Option off bench

Gouweleeuw (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Gouweleeuw passed his late fitness assessment but the club opted to ease him back gradually, with coach Manuel Baum making clear there was no intention of rushing the Augsburg captain before he is genuinely ready. The defender had used the international break to train fully after narrowly missing the Stuttgart fixture, and a bench role represents a cautious but logical first step in his return. A return to his starting spot is expected to follow in the coming weeks as he continues to build his fitness.