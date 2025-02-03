Jeffrey Schlupp News: Joins Celtic on loan
Schlupp has been loaned to Celtic from Crystal Palace, according to his parent club.
Schlupp will head to Scotland for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, joining Celtic on loan from Palace. He appeared in 13 games for Palace this season, although he didn't see a single start and only played 108 minutes. He will hope to see more time with Celtic while also trying to capture a UCL appearance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now