Jeffrey Schlupp headshot

Jeffrey Schlupp News: Joins Celtic on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Schlupp has been loaned to Celtic from Crystal Palace, according to his parent club.

Schlupp will head to Scotland for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, joining Celtic on loan from Palace. He appeared in 13 games for Palace this season, although he didn't see a single start and only played 108 minutes. He will hope to see more time with Celtic while also trying to capture a UCL appearance.

Jeffrey Schlupp
Celtic
