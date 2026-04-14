Jeisson Palacios Injury: Stretchered off Wednesday

Palacios (undisclosed) was stretchered off the pitch during Wednesday's 1-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Club America, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Atlanta in serious doubt, according to Valair Shabilla of SixOneFive Soccer.

Palacios suffered an issue during Wednesday's win and both the nature and severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed, but being stretchered off is always a concerning sign and Nashville will be anxiously awaiting the results of a medical assessment. Palacios has been outstanding for the club since signing last season, making his potential absence a real blow for the back line. Jack Maher is expected to step into the starting role in central defense if Palacios cannot go against Atlanta.