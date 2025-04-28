Jeisson Palacios News: Scores first goal in gold

Palacios scored on his only shot on goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Palacios found the back of the net on a set piece to log his first goal in just his third start with Nashville. The centerback has filled in nicely while Walker Zimmerman has been sidelined with a concussion. He'll likely return to a bench role once Zimmerman is cleared, but for now, he's taking advantage of his opportunities. Up next Nashville are on the road against and Atlanta United team that hasn't scored in three straight matches.