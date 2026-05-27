Jeisson Palacios News: Scores first of season in win

Palacios scored on his only shot in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

Palacios scored the opening goal on a diving header to help Nashville pick up another win that sees them atop the Supporters Shield standings going into the World Cup break. Typically only venturing forward on attacking setpieces, the goal was the first of the season for the centerback. Nashville returns to action at home against Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.