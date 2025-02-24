Jens Cajuste Injury: Set for assessment

Cajuste (ankle) is set for assessment but is thought to have avoided a major injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Jens going off at the weekend was a blow. He is still being assessed and we don't know the severity of their injuries yet. It doesn't look too serious but they're both getting scans today."

