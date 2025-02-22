Fantasy Soccer
Jens Cajuste Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Cajuste was forced off in the 52nd minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tottenham due to an ankle injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of East Anglian Daily Times. "Jens, I think, has gone over on his ankle in the challenge."

Cajuste didn't make it much after halftime of Saturday's match, with the midfielder taken off the field due to an apparent ankle injury. He is still waiting on his testing results, but this will put him in question for Wednesday's match against Manchester United. He has started in their past two games, with Massimo Luongo or Jack Taylor as a possible replacement.

