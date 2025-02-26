Fantasy Soccer
Jens Cajuste headshot

Jens Cajuste News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Cajuste (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Manchester United.

Cajuste is back from his ankle injury immediately after a slight scare over the weekend following his early exit, with the midfielder earning a spot in the starting XI to face United. He is a regular starter and should continue in this role when fit, starting in 16 of his 19 appearances this season.

Jens Cajuste
Ipswich Town
