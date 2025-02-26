Jens Cajuste News: Starting Wednesday
Cajuste (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Manchester United.
Cajuste is back from his ankle injury immediately after a slight scare over the weekend following his early exit, with the midfielder earning a spot in the starting XI to face United. He is a regular starter and should continue in this role when fit, starting in 16 of his 19 appearances this season.
