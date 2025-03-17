Jens Cajuste News: Strikes from distance

Jens Cajuste scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Jens Cajuste unleashed a shot from outside of the box Saturday to score Ipswich Town's first goal in their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The goal was the midfielder's first goal contribution of the season over 22 appearances (19 starts) and marked his first career Premier League goal. In addition to the strike, the midfielder contributed three tackles (two won), one interception and two clearances to the team's defensive effort.