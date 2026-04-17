Jens Castrop Injury: Available vs. Mainz

Castrop (thigh) is fit and available for selection ahead of Sunday's game against Mainz, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Castrop exited last week's loss to RB Leipzig with a thigh injury, but it seems it wasn't a severe issue, as he's been deemed fit to play by the coaching staff. Look for Castrop to remain in a starting role, as he's been part of the XI in eight of Borussia's last nine matches. He also has two goals and one assist over that span.