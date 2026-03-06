Jens Castrop Injury: Leaves with discomfort Friday
Castrop was forced to exit Friday's game against Bayern Munich after picking up a blow in the second half.
Castrop played 67 minutes during his second consecutive start as a left wing-back, though he got hurt at some point in the second half. While it's unclear if he has suffered a significant problem, he'll likely be a doubt for future games, with Lukas Ullrich available to take his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now