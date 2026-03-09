Jens Castrop Injury: Set for quick return

Castrop (undisclosed) is likely to be an option for Friday's match against St. Pauli after his injury was only deemed minor, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per the Rheinischer Post. "With Jens, it's a pure precaution. He demolished a lot in Munich. As of now, I see no danger for the game on Friday."

Castrop looks to have avoided any type of serious injury and should be in for a quick return come Friday, appearing unlikely to miss any time due to the discomfort. This is good news for the club, as he has been a regular starter on the flanks, starting in four of their past five outings. If he is deemed fully fit Friday, he will look to see the start, with 14 starts in 20 appearances this season.