Jens Castrop Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Castrop (thigh) was forced off during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Leipzig and left the dressing room with his thigh bandaged, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Mainz uncertain, according to Thomas Grulke of the Rheinische Post.

Castrop suffered the issue late during Saturday's loss and coach Eugen Polanski provided no further details after the match, with the results of Castrop's medical examination still pending following the team's return to Gladbach. The versatile midfielder has been one of the club's most important players this season and losing him at this stage of their relegation battle would be a significant blow. Wael Mohya is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield if Castrop cannot go against Mainz, with the club bracing for potentially difficult news from the medical staff.