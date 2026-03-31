Jens Castrop Injury: Trains with ball Tuesday

Castrop (ankle) returned to individual training with the ball Tuesday and could be available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to BILD.

Castrop was sent home early from the South Korean national team camp after medical checks revealed worsening inflammation in the ankle he twisted during his heroic performance in the 3-3 derby draw at Koln, where he scored twice despite playing through pain. The versatile midfielder has not yet rejoined team training, but Tuesday's individual session with the ball is an encouraging step forward and a return by Saturday can't be ruled out based on how he looked on the pitch. Losing Castrop for any extended stretch would be a real blow for Gladbach given the level he has been operating at, so the club will be watching his progress closely over the coming days as they prepare for a vital relegation battle clash against the Bundesliga's bottom side.