Jens Castrop headshot

Jens Castrop Injury: Withdraws from national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Castrop (ankle) has been released from the South Korean national team squad after failing to recover from an ankle sprain in time for the upcoming fixtures, according to Kyunghyang Shinmun.

Castrop picked up the ankle issue during Monchengladbach's Bundesliga clash against Koln on March 21, but pushed through the pain to finish the match before joining the South Korean camp in England. After undergoing treatment, medical checks revealed the inflammation had worsened, forcing him to pack his bags before the Austria fixture. He now heads back to Monchengladbach with the April 4 clash against Heidenheim in his sights, though his availability will depend on how the ankle responds over the coming days.

Jens Castrop
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now