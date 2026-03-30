Jens Castrop Injury: Withdraws from national team

Castrop (ankle) has been released from the South Korean national team squad after failing to recover from an ankle sprain in time for the upcoming fixtures, according to Kyunghyang Shinmun.

Castrop picked up the ankle issue during Monchengladbach's Bundesliga clash against Koln on March 21, but pushed through the pain to finish the match before joining the South Korean camp in England. After undergoing treatment, medical checks revealed the inflammation had worsened, forcing him to pack his bags before the Austria fixture. He now heads back to Monchengladbach with the April 4 clash against Heidenheim in his sights, though his availability will depend on how the ankle responds over the coming days.