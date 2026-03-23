Jens Castrop News: Nets brace for draw

Castrop scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Castrop was brilliant during Saturday's draw, scoring a brace, but still being left with just a single point to show for it. The midfielder did everything he could in the match, but it just wasn't quite enough. He heads into the international break in scintillating form after that brace.