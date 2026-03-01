Jens Castrop News: Productive in Saturday's win

Castrop had three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Union Berlin.

Castrop tied a season high with two shots on target Saturday, a mark tat he's now hit four times this season despite him having scored just one goal. He also set a season high with six crosses although just one was accurate. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, recording three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle as he played the full 90 minutes for just the third time this season.