Jens Castrop headshot

Jens Castrop News: Records assist in creative best

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Castrop assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Castrop built on his brace from the previous game, adding an assist for another goal contribution. The left wing-back led his side in chances created with a season-high four and also registered his first defensive block.

Jens Castrop
Mönchengladbach
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