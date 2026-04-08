Jens Castrop News: Records assist in creative best
Castrop assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.
Castrop built on his brace from the previous game, adding an assist for another goal contribution. The left wing-back led his side in chances created with a season-high four and also registered his first defensive block.
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