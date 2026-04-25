Jens Castrop News: Shown red Saturday

Castrop was shown a straight red card in the 92nd minute of Saturday's match against Wolfsburg and will be suspended for the next Bundesliga clash against Dortmund.

Castrop was sent off with a straight red card in the second half of Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The midfielder had started each of the last eight matches, logging consistent minutes, so his absence could be felt, with Lukas Ullrich expected to step into the starting role in his place.