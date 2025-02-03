Jens Castrop News: Signs with Dortmund

Castrop has signed a contract until 2029 with Dortmund and will join the club in the summer ahead of the 2025-26 season, his new club announced.

Castrop is a talented midfielder who began his career at Fortuna Dusseldorf before moving to 1. FC Koln's youth system, where he won the U17 Bundesliga in 2019. He gained valuable experience with 1. FC Nurnberg, making 29 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2022-23 season, scoring two goals, and has since made 17 league appearances this season, netting three goals. Castrop has represented Germany at various youth levels, including the U21 team, where he made his debut in 2024. He will join Dortmund at the end of the season ahead of the 2025-26 season.