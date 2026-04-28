Jens Castrop News: Suspended three games

Castrop is done for the season after his red card has been increased to a three-match suspension, according to Rune Gjerulff of Bullinews.

Castrop is seeing the end of his season prematurely, as after a red card in their last outing, the foul being revisited by the DFB, he has had his suspension increased to three games. This is a rough way to end the season, as he is a starter on the left flank when fit, leaving Lukas Ullrich or Florian Neuhaus to start in his place. Castrop ends the campaign with 20 starts in 26 appearances, notching three goals on 30 shots and one assist on 18 chances created.